When TCL makes several announcements, you can expect Alcatel to do the same. At this year’s virtual CES 2021, Alcatel also introduced new products. Three new mobile devices are ready for the market. There’s the Alcatel 3L, Alcatel 1S, Alcatel 1L, and the Alcatel 1T 7 WIFI Android tablet. The four devices can be for the budget-conscious and those looking for simple yet reliable gadgets. Any model can be a good choice for the whole family as everyone is required to stay home now more than ever.

Alcatel 3L

The Alcatel 3L offers excellent imaging and visual experiences to the mobile consumers. It offers a triple rear camera system (48MP main + 2MP macro + 2MP depth) with AI, allowing you to shoot premium-quality photos and videos. The 8MP selfie camera also offers HDR support and Face Tracking feature as described.

With AI, the camera can automatically and intelligently identify 22 different scenes. The system then adjusts the settings to produce optimal images. The phone also features a large 6.52-inch screen with 20:9 HD+ Vast Display, 88.5% screen-to-body ratio, and a dual curved-edge 2.5D glass design.

The phone offers four different viewing modes: Sunlight Mode, Dark Mode, Reading Mode, and Eye Comfort Mode. The device is powered by 4GB of RAM and, an octa-core processor. Other features include Smart Album and a Google Assistant button. The Alcatel 3L is available for €149 beginning this coming March in key market. Choose between the Jewelry Blue and Jewelry Black.

Alcatel 1L

The Alcatel 1L comes with a 6.1-inch 19.5:9 HD+ Vast Display with Mini-Notch. It offers the same Eye Comfort Mode, vivid colors, and cinematic clarity. The phone with an 86% screen-to-body ratio is powered by a 3000mAh battery that is also optimized by a Smart Manager.

The Android 11 (Go edition)-powered device features 2GB of RAM, 32GB onboard storage (expandable), dual-camera (13MP + 2MP macro) with Face Tracking feature and AI, and 5MP selfie camera with HDR. Color options are Twilight Blue and Power Grey. Price tag reads $135.

Alcatel 1S

The Alcatel 1S is another budget-friendly phone that promises excellent display and camera performance. The 13MP AI camera is joined by a 2MP depth lens and 2MP macro camera plus a PDAF fast focus system. It features a 6.52-inch 20:9 HD+ Vast Display, 88.5% screen-to-body ratio, AI, Face Tracking feature, Best Shot, 4000mAh battery, and an octa-core processor.

The €109 ($133) price tag is very affordable. Choose between the Twilight Blue and Elegant Black version when it’s sold next month by Alcatel.

Alcatel 1T 7 WIFI

The Alcatel 1T 7 tablet is another affordable offering. It’s an Android tablet that runs on Android 10 (Go edition). It’s WiFi-only. It features Google Go and Assistant Go among others. The device is best for families with young kids. It comes with a Kids Mode that shows a kid-friendly interface, features, STEAM+ education content system, and even eye protection. It’s only €59 ($72) for the 16GB mode. Twice the storage is €69 ($84). Choose between the Obsidian Black or Mint Green when it’s released later this month.