TCL has just made several announcements. Earlier we learned about the TCL NXTWEAR G Smart Glasses and MOVETIME Family Watch 2. This time, here are two new phones: the Alcatel 1 and Alcatel 1L Pro. Both phones offer decent specs at affordable prices. They run on Android 11 (Go Edition) and can be perfect if you’re looking for a basic phone or even a secondary unit. The Alcatel 1 series is simple, offering consumers the essentials in a compact form. The two variants are expected to be available soon in Alcatel’s key markets.

The Alcatel 1 runs on a quad-core processor. It features a Smart Manager that checks the system regularly so performance is fast. It takes advantage of battery saving mode, memory optimization, and intelligent app management.

The phone comes equipped with a decent 5-inch screen with 18:9 aspect ratio, a curved bezel, and Eye Comfort mode. The back features a carved texture for non-slip surface. It even comes with a moving light effect.

The Alcatel 1 will be sold in Latin America and Europe for only €59 which is only around $70 USD. It will be ready by August in either AI Aqua or Volcano Black.

The Alcatel 1L Pro is still a budget-friend phone with 2GB of RAM and an octa-core processor. It also uses Android 11 (Go edition) and features Face Unlock and Fingerprint Unlock, a 13MP AI camera + 2MP depth lens, AI Scene Detection, HDR support, and Face Beauty for selfies.

The phone comes with a bigger 6.1-inch HD+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Its onboard storage is only 32GB but is expandable up to 128GB with a microSD card. It features a Mini-Notch design in front and an S-shaped gradient on the rear.

Price of the Alcatel 1L Pro will be 2699MXN ($135) when it’s out in September. It will be out in Africa, Middle East, and Latin America.

TCL also introduced a Multi-Screen Collaboration. It’s a special feature that will be available on a range of products. It will be ready first on TCL 20 Pro 5G smartphones.

This feature allows you to enjoy different devices and work on one screen. It allows a shared-screen experience anywhere–your phone, laptop, tablet, smart glasses, and more. It lets you focus on just one display at a time and easily see the same screen when you switch to a different device.