If you’ve been using the alarm.com app to monitor and even control your home or business remotely, then you’ll be happy to know that the summer update to the app is finally here and it brings several new goodies with it. You will be able to easily share footage from your security camera, zoom in to live video, have Android Shortcuts support, and get a special doorbell chime for your doorbell notification. The update is rolling out through the Google Play Store.

When you watch a video clip recorded on the alarm.com app, you will now see new icons at the bottom of the screen. This includes the all-important share button that will let you easily share the said clip to whomever you want. Whether it’s evidence for the police in case of a burglary or when your kid does something cute you want to share on social media, it’s now seamless and more intuitive to share it.

You can also now digitally zoom in on your live video feeds, in case there is something suspicious or interesting that you want to get a closer look at. Just use your fingertips to zoom in for a better view and to zoom out to go back to the normal view. The update also brings Android Shortcuts support for devices that are already on Android 7.1 Nougat, making it even easier to interact with their homes.

And if you get confused with your own phone notifications and the live Doorbell Camera notification, you now get a special doorbell chime. All of this will be available if you update your alarm.com app to the latest version through its Google Play page.

