If you suddenly get bored with all the games installed on your smartphone, you can always check the Google Play Store for new ones. You will probably see dozens to hundreds of titles right now but only a few will capture your attention. If you’re into anime, you’d take notice of ‘AKA to Blue’. It’s a new smartphone shooter game that can be described as console-quality. The arcade-style shooting game will have you slashing through the bullet rain and fighting the enemies will all the bombs you have.

There are five shooter stages to finish. The more bullet you cut through means more points for you. The bombs will definitely help you reach your goals as such can cut through the bullets and cancel enemy attacks if needed. It sounds easy to just dodge the bullets but you know what, you can quickly bomb them to finish the game. It’s up to you really how you will and how fast you want to survive.

You have three lives for each level plus three regenerating auto-bombs to use. You don't have to bomb the bullets right away though. You have to strategize and think carefully how you will finish the enemy squadrons coming your way.

To make things more interesting for lovers of the Japanese culture, know that famous Japanese voice actors lent their talents to the role of AKA SHEENK (Shunsuke Takeuchi), BLUE CERNY (Kanade Koshino), MURASAKI EDOU (Hiroo Sasaki), and KURO GUHRO (Wataru Komada).

