If you get your fix of TV shows and movies and other content through streaming services, you were probably wishing for a media streaming device for Christmas. If you didn’t get one, it’s still not too late, especially since brands will probably be unveiling new products this month, just like DISH. They’ve announced their very own 4K Android TV-based device called AirTV and you will be able to combine both internet streaming services and over-the-air signal ones, the latter if you have the add-on antenna.

Out of the box, AirTV will only be able to stream your Internet-based services like Netflix, Sling TV, YouTube, which come pre-installed already. The Bluetooth voice remote has dedicated buttons for these three apps as well, giving you even easier access to them. Since it uses the Android TV platform, you can also download other apps and games through the Google Play Store, as well as buy and rent digital content from other services.

But if you want to be able to stream local over-the-air channels, you’ll need to get the OTA antenna, sold separately. You attach it to the AirTV adapter, and even without an Internet connection, you’ll be able to watch shows OTA. The AirTV player is compatible with both Wi-Fi and Ethernet and connects to the TV through HDMI. And if your streaming service supports 4K videos, then you’ll also be able to watch them in this format.

The AirTV is now available for just $99.99 through AirTV.net. If you want the bundle that includes the OTA adapter, it’s a bit more expensive of course at $129.99. The adapter costs $39.99 on its own so you save $10 if you buy them together now. DISH is also offering antenna installation now, at $99 for an indoor one and $149 for an outdoor one. That service is only available in 48 cities around the US.

