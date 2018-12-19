If you’ve been waiting for the right opportunity to purchase a set of wireless earbuds, your ship has finally come in. AirTaps Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds offer a superior audio performance, feature state-of-the-art Bluetooth 4.2 technology, and are lightweight so you can wear them comfortably for hours. And, as if that wasn’t enough, you can also get them at a rock bottom price. Pick up a set of AirTaps Earbuds for just $36.99 — a savings of 62% off the $99.90 MSRP — right now at Android Community Deals.

Though they cost less than other wireless earbuds, AirTaps perform like they’re far more expensive. They’re water resistant so you can wear them in all kinds of weather, they offer three hours of continuous music playback per charge, and they even come with a convenient case that’ll fully recharge them up to 10 times. Also available is a special 2-pack of AirTips for only $69.99 for an overall savings of 65% off the regular price.

Enjoy your music with complete freedom with AirTaps Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds, only $36.99 here at Android Community Deals.