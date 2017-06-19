AirDroid has always been one of our favorite apps, if only because it lets us reply to SMS messages from the comfort of our laptops and desktops. We know, iOS and MacBooks have had that thing for a while, but AirDroid makes it possible on Android devices. Now the app has branched out to file transfers, because why not? Even newer is this new file management feature from the PC client.

On the PC side of things, the AirDroid client has been pretty much standard. It allows you to reply to SMS messages, and transfer files from phone to PC and vice versa. Now with version 3.5.0 of the AirDroid PC client, you can manage files on your Android device from the client itself. Watch the video below to get an idea.

You can now browse the files on your Android mobile wirelessly from your desktop client. And if you wanted to copy or transfer something from your device onto your laptop, that is done quite easily now with the client.

You can download the new version for PC or Mac from the official download page here. Give this new feature a try and let us know what you think about it.

SOURCE: AirDroid