It’s not really unheard of for Android users to use AirPods for their listening needs since Apple’s wireless earbuds are pretty good. However, it doesn’t always give you full functionalities like if you would use it on an iPhone or iPod. One thing that’s missing is to check on the battery levels, which is a pretty important part of using wireless earbuds. Good thing we have nice people who create apps that would let you do that on your Android device.

The AirBattery app has one sole purpose and that is to let Android users know how long their AirPods will last, battery-wise. It will let you know the battery levels of each separate earbud and its charging case as well. However, since the case doesn’t have a Bluetooth transmitter, you’ll only know its battery level if one of the AirPods is inserted in the case. The app will automatically open when you connect your AirPods to your smartphone. Oh, and if you have a BeatsX wireless earbuds, it will also work with the app.

There are also some limitations of course since you’re talking about an Apple and an Android product working together. The battery status is only sent in 10% increments. So you’ll get updates when it’s 95%, 85%, 75%, etc. But that’s a minor inconvenience only, so all in all, this is important or even crucial to have.

So if you’re using AirPods or BeatsX on your Android smartphone, you can download AirBattery from the Google Play Store for free. The developer says they will also get support for other Beats wireless devices as well in future updates.