When you’re riding a bike or motorcycle or skateboard, you should be wearing a helmet and you shouldn’t be distracted by using your smartphone at anytime. But sometimes you still need to be connected and you think the only way would be through a headset. A product from Samsung’s C-Lab posits that theirs is a safer and more convenient way. That is why Ahead, which turns any helmet of yours into a smart helmet, is now crowd-funding on Kickstarter.

Basically, it is a 65 gram accessory that snaps onto your helmet without you having to physically install anything. You can even easily transfer it to another helmet if you have more than one. When you pair it with your smartphone, you get to listen to music, talk on the phone, get directions, use your voice-activated digital assistant, track your activities and do other things while you’re hands-free and your ears aren’t encumbered by headphones that will shut out the real world.

Ahead actually uses an oscillator that will pass sound directly to your helmet. You will be able to hear clearly whether it’s music or a conversation and at the same time, you are also clearly heard if you happen to be talking to someone on your phone. You will be able to customize all its functions and settings through the companion app. It is also water and dust resistant with its IP45 certification so you can still use it even while raining or passing through dusty roads.

As of writing, Ahead is just 9k shy of its $50,000 goal, and it still has 28 days to go on Kickstarter. If you want to support it, you only have to shell out $89 to get the early bird rate for the accessory which you can get in either black, white, or blue. Delivery is estimated in October 2017.

SOURCE: Kickstarter