Another day, another TV-movie tie-in game. And while endless runners may have finally lost the interest of mobile gamers, if you’re a fan of this Cartoon Network cult hit, there is still something here for you. Join Finn, Jake, Bubblegum, and everyone else in their universe as you play this adventure game that is a little bit more extra than your average endless runner. Not only do you get to run through all the worlds, but you get to save the Candy Kingdom as you play the game.

Just like the usual endless runner games, you run across and through various places like Ice Kingdom, Mountain Kingdom, and the aforementioned Candy Kingdom. Yes you also get to collect items, swipe so you will avoid the obstacles along the way, pretty standard stuff except you get to play and interact with Adventure Time characters, which TV/movie tie-in games like this harp on, for fans of whatever show it is that’s been turned into a mobile game.

The “twist” to this formula is that there are some sections where you get to do more, like become like a shooter or run into the camera to avoid ice blasts, rolling boulders, and other obstacles you encounter. You also get running mates and you can customize their costumes, whether or not this is canon. And of course you get to compete with other runners and see how you rank against them.

You can download Adventure Time Run for free from the Google Play Store. Of course there are in-app purchases and ads available.