If you can’t go to this year’s I/O 2017 conference, it’s okay. Better luck next time and there will always be next year and the following years to come. But for now, you can try improving your Android development skills further by studying and getting better at your craft. You can do self-study or sign-up for new e-courses like Google’s latest Advanced Android course.

The online course was announced by the Android Training group’s Senior Program Manager Jocelyn Becker. She shared that the course has been recently updated. It’s well-improved and extended to help devs build more apps and learn advanced app development. You will learn how to make a mix-and-match game to build Android characters, a music quiz app, and a new app that makes use of widgets.

By the end of the course, you will also know the following:

• how to make apps aware of their location

• how to use Google’s Mobile Vision API to recognize a smile or frown

• how to use libraries

• how to push notifications from a server to client apps via Firebase Cloud Messaging

• how to test your user interface with Espresso

• how to publish app to Google Play

As usual, Google and the Android team teamed up with Udacity course developers to prepare the lessons. If you want to be an expert Android developer, take this new e-course. That is, if you have already taken the earlier Developing Android Apps course. Note that this course is also part of the Udacity Android Developer Nanodegree.

View more information about the course at Udacity. It’s FREE.

SOURCE: Android Developers Blog