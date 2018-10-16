One of the mind-boggling statistics about YouTube is that for every minute, there are 400 videos uploaded to the site. That means there are hundreds, possibly thousands of video content creators out there. And one thing that they’re always looking for is a robust, seamless, and easy-to-use video editing tool that they can use whether they’re on a laptop or even just on their phone. Adobe is now launching a new tool called Premiere Rush CC on desktop and iOS devices but they’re working on bringing it to Android by next year.

The all-in-one, cross-device video editing app differs from Adobe’s other tools like Premiere, After Effects, and Audition in a sense that it is much easier to use, to create the videos that you need, and to share it across various online platforms, whether it’s Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, etc. It is even optimized for the platform that you choose to publish it in. Despite being simple to use, it integrates all the basic things you need in editing, like capture, color, audio, motion graphics, various editing tools, and of course seamless publishing.

It also has a one-click auto-duck audio mixing feature that can automatically adjust the background music when you have voice overs or interviews. It uses the AI-powered Adobe Sensei that is built-in to the Creative Cloud platform. You can create any project on your desktop and then continue and publish on your mobile device or you can do it vice versa. Everything is saved on the cloud so you can access the project wherever you are.

Adobe is also working on future enhancements which they also shared in the announcement post. This includes adding speed controls (which is at the top of their list), focusing on performance of the app, adding more platforms to publish in, etc. The Rush videos you’re editing are also compatible with Premiere Pro so if you wanted to use a more powerful video-editing tool, you can import it there.

As we said, Adobe Premiere Rush CC isn’t yet available on Android but they’re working on bringing it next year. It is included in the Creative Cloud All Apps or you can get it starting at $9.99 per month. There is also a Premiere Rush CC Starter Plan where you can edit as many videos as you want but can only export up to 3 projects.

SOURCE: Adobe