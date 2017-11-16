We’ve seen apps like Adobe Scan make it easier for us to scan our documents and save them on our devices in order to get rid of paper and clutter. However, trying to find them on your phone may be a different matter altogether. So Adobe has updated its scanning app to help you “cut through the clutter” and find the docs that you need by using the Adobe Sensei artificial intelligence technology. It will save you from all the hassle of scanning through all the photos if you forgot to somehow label and rename your document.

The machine learning technology in the app can analyze all your photos on your device’s camera roll and just search for those that are documents scanned with the Adobe Scan app. This includes receipts, calling cards, forms, papers, or anything else that the app was able to capture and turn into searchable PDFs. You can also search by name or by date if you remember those details. You can even access your scans even if you’re offline.

The app update also brings better image cleaning when you scan documents, specifically the shadows and folds, which are two of the main problems when scanning documents with a smartphone. If you’re a Document Cloud subscriber, of course, you can do more like edit and organize documents, collect signatures for documents that need signing even on mobile.

You can update your Adobe Scan app to enjoy these new features. If you haven’t tried it out yet, download it for free from the Google Play Store. The aforementioned Document Cloud subscription, however, is around $20 per month.

SOURCE: Adobe