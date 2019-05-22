A lot of the video editing that we do these days, whether it’s for your personal blog or for work reasons or even just for fun, aren’t done on desktops or computers. Even though it may be limited, we want to do it on our smartphones while we’re on the go. Adobe wants to get into that market as they’re now expanding their Premiere Rush software to selected Android devices so users will be able to use the “first all-in-one cross-device video editing app”.

The Premiere Rush app combines the tools from Premiere Pro and Audition but makes it much easier to use on your mobile device. You get a more simplified workflow and it is optimized for use on smartphones rather than the computers where it was previously available. You will be able to use tools like intuitive editing, simplified color correction, AI-powered audio clean up, customizable Motion Graphics templates among other things.

You will be able to save your projects on the cloud so if you need to continue on another device, you can access the most up-to-date version of the video that you have saved. You will be able to capture high-quality videos easily (depending on your phone’s video quality of course), begin editing by dragging and dropping and then start using the tools within the app. You can also adjust the size depending on your social destination once you publish.

Adobe Premiere Rush is now available for Samsung Galaxy S10/10+, S9/9+, Note9, Note8, S10e, Google Pixel 3/3XL, 2/2XL, and OnePlus 6T. Samsung says the version for their devices is especially optimized, including GPU optimization for improved editing performance, and HDR10+ and Samsung DeX support for the Galaxy S10 devices.

Adobe has a Starter Plan for those who want to use the app for free and you can create an unlimited number of projects but will only be able to export up to three projects. The paid plans are priced at $9.99/month to individuals, $19.99/month to teams, and $29.99/month to enterprise customers. Galaxy users will get a 20% discount for one year so they only pay $7.99/month plus 100GB of cloud storage.