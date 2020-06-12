You probably have one or two camera apps on your phone aside from your native one, if you like taking pictures and experimenting with them with filters and effects. There are already a lot of favorite camera apps out there, but if you’re a frequent Adobe user, you might like this one. The Adobe Photoshop Camera is finally out of preview mode after being launched late last year. You can now use it as an alternative to your default app and use all the filters and effects available.

The app was actually introduced late last year but it has been in preview mode for months now so it didn’t have that wide of a user base. But now they have finally released it as a stable app and is positioning it as a camera app replacement for your smartphone’s built-in camera. While you could always take pictures and then edit them on Adobe Photoshop, this shortens the process and utilities AI and Adobe Sensei to kind of do the Photoshop post-processing on your mobile phone directly.

The app basically allows you to add a lot of filters and effects, a lot of which Photoshop users may be familiar with. The more than 80 unique filters can be used on already existing photos in your gallery or the photos that you take with the camera app. You just need to take a photo, choose your filters and in real-time, the magic of AI-powered editing will do the rest. There are also custom-designed lenses from creators and influencers so watch out for that.

You can just have fun with the filter they have like Portrait, Studio Light, Bloom, Pop Art, Spectrum, Desync, Food, Scenery, Natural Skies, Analog, Night Shift, Comic Skies, Interstellar, Dreamcatcher, Celestial, Supersize, Double Expo, Prism, Color Echo, Mixed Media, Blue Skies, Artful, etc. Bit you can also be a bit more “serious” with Portrait Controls like Bokeh, Face Distance, Face Light, and Face Relighting.

The Adobe Photoshop Camera is available for free over at the Google Play Store. Unfortunately, it seems to be available only for devices running on Android 10, so sorry older Android smartphones.