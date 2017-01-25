At the Bett conference in London, several OEMs are launching new Chromebooks. We’ve already seen Acer and ASUS and we’re expecting more in the coming days. These Chrome OS notebooks are powered by Google so it’s no wonder why you can find a lot of Google apps installed on default. Now that Google Play support is available, most Android apps can also run. Adobe wants to take advantage of this change by releasing updated Android apps optimized for Chromebooks.

Adobe aims to bring more tools and applications to students and teachers to help them in learning and educating. No doubt technology is essential to learning. Not many people have access or can afford but for those who can, they have the advantage. We know Adobe is one of the most trusted developers of apps that allow productivity and efficiency in design and education.

With the new Chromebooks and updates to the system, Adobe apps can now be approved and pushed to select Chromebooks. With the Google Admin console, any parent, teacher, or school administrator can approve apps that students are allowed to use in the classroom, school, or even at home.

It is clear that Adobe values creativity. This, coupled with technology in the classroom, have the capacity to unleash the potential in every person. Adobe has updated its Creative Cloud apps optimized for Chromebooks. They are faster and simpler to use making them ideal for students or just about anyone who is willing to learn and improve. The suite includes the following apps: Adobe Comp CC, Creative Cloud Mobile, Illustrator Draw, Lightroom Mobile, Photoshop Mix, and Photoshop Sketch.

Both Google and Adobe will show off the new apps at Bett in each of their booths this week.

