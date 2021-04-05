Samsung’s latest Galaxy Buds Pro is getting a redesign. It is a special version designed in partnership with Adidas. The South Korean tech giant’s wireless earbuds seems to be getting more popular lately. It is a true wireless earbuds pair that can still receive a number of new features and improvements with an update. The pair was also noted to be useful for people with hearing loss according to a study so we know how valuable the Galaxy Buds Pro are.

Adidas x Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

Officially called as the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Adidas Originals Special Pack, this offer is part of the South Korean tech giant’s campaign to go green and eco-friendly. The special pair is set in white and green–two of Adidas’ Originals signature colors.

Samsung is offering the Galaxy Buds Pro Adidas Originals Special Pack for about $248 or KRW 279,000 in South Korea. It will be out in the market by April 7, 7:30PM. You can check out Kakao or the Samsung website for availability.

Inside the special package, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro comes with a special coupon to buy a pair of Adidas Stan Smith sneakers. The earbuds come with an Adidas Originals snapback case.

A Samsung Electronics officials said, “We are planning this special pack for consumers seeking value consumption, especially MZ generations who are interested in sustainable products and fashions, and we will continue to strengthen Galaxy’s unique eco-friendly ecosystem through meaningful collaboration with various brands in the future.”

The Samsung Adidas Galaxy Buds Pro will enable an Adidas Originals theme. It will include custom lock screen, call screen, messages screen, and icons. A quick-access icon to Adidas’ online store will be available as well. The pair will also come with a special snapback case made of recycled plastic.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7

New Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+ are ready. Well, it’s really just the color as Mystic Navy models will be available soon. With the new color comes the improvements on the specs and features. The Navy Blue Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 appears to be more sophisticated and high-end. It joins the other colors namely: Mystic Bronze, Mystic Silver, and Mystic Black.

The table now comes in 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. It runs on One UI 3.1 by Samsung and comes with several enhancements on usability, productivity, and connectivity. The device also offers keyboard wireless sharing, and second screen function.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Mystic Navy will be out in WiFi-only, WiFi+LTE, and 5G models. Different prices are set (1.39 M won for the LTE mode, 1.29M for the WiFi variant, and 1,149,300 won for the 5G version). Available on Samsung, Samsung Digital Plaza, Eland, and Himart.