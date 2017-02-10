When Adidas bought digital health and fitness platform Runtastic back in 2015, people were expecting major changes and great things from the acquisition. But nothing seemed to be happening on either end, until now. The fitness apparel brand has announced that they are discontinuing their miCoach sports platform and app system and instead, users are being asked to migrate to Runtastic instead. But don’t panic just yet because you will have almost two years to do so, if you’re worried that this may ruin your routine and program.

miCoach will stay alive until December 31, 2018, but it will no longer be updated or developed of course, as all focus will be on making Runtastic apps better than they already are. But even though the end of service is still far away, you might want to think about transferring all your data and fitness and workout routines to the new platform. And Adidas is making it a bit easy for you by providing you with a migration solution which should bring as much data as it can over to Runtastic. There are some incompatibilities and there will be minor loss of data, but all in all, it should be painless.

If you’ve never used Runtastic before, you’ll be pleased to know that you can do so much more since it has more features, more users, and can even be integrated and is compatible with a lot of third-party apps. And Adidas is offering a free Premium Runtastic membership to help mitigate some of the issues that users might face as they move from miCoach.

While you do have two years to go over to Runtastic, know that your miCoach data will all be erased by December 31, 2018. You can still keep using it now even after you’ve migrated, and all your new workouts will be synchronized to Runtastic already.

