There are a lot of fitness apps and services out there already, but most of them focus on the exercise and physical activity that comes with trying to reach a specific weight loss (or gain) goal. adidas believes that it should be more than just that and they gave a preview of an app that they’re about to release soon called All Day which focuses on four areas that are the “key drivers of athletic performance”.

The app will offer you not just tracking capabilities but also ideas, techniques and inspiration regarding the four things they have identified: movement, nutrition, mindset, and rest. They have made extensive research and gathered all the key learnings that they have acquired in their years of dealing with sports All the content and information offered are based on sports, data, and behavior insights from industry partners and experts driven by data science.

When All Day launches, you will get twelve “Discoveries” which is made up of short-term routines and practices that will cut across the four aforementioned drivers. This includes clean eating tips from Candice Kumai, workout sessions from yoga teacher Adrien Mishler and trainer Stephen Cheuk. You even get a mixed tape from DJ Nina Las Vegas to help you sleep better after a workout. They also partner with industry-respected organizations like the American College of Sports Medicine to create programs to help you reach your fitness goals.

For now, the app is not yet available on the Google Play Store. But you can sign up already and be one of the first to experience All Day before everyone else can have access to it when it officially launches. The app will be compatible with Google Fit, so you can use it in collaboration with other fitness apps. While it is initially geared for women, adidas said they will eventually add features that will appeal to men as well.

SOURCE: adidas