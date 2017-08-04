If you’re one of those people who puts a lot of thought into how your icons look on your smartphone, you’re probably looking forward to Android O because one of its features is called Adaptive Icons. It lets you bring uniformity to all your app icons on your home screen and even to the rest of your smartphone or tablet. But we all know O is still a few months away and we don’t even know what O means at this time. There’s an app called Adapticons which brings this kind of feature to Android devices from Lollipop and up.

Basically, Adapticons gives you the option of making your icons look uniform and maybe even match your color scheme and theme. When you’ve installed and opened the app, you’ll see a list of all the apps and games installed. When you tap on one app, you’ll be given 3 options for your icon shapes. You will be able to manually adjust the size and position of the icon, as well as adjust the size and rotation of the icon mask. You can choose the color, set a custom title, or even make it grayscale.

If you get the full app by making an in-app purchase, you will get even more icon shapes and other customizations (and even customizing multiple icons at the same time), including icon packs, importing icons from the gallery, and of course removing the ads as well. We’re not sure how customizable the Android O Adaptive Icons will be when it launches, so this is your chance to explore more options at this point.

You can download Adapticons for free from the Google Play Store. The full version is available through an in-app purchase of $1.

VIA: XDA Developer