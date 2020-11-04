There’s no denying the fact that mobile gaming is the biggest, lucrative platform for publishers to explore. Reason enough for big names like Activision Blizzard to bring all of its titles to the mobile. This is even more justified since Call of Duty: Mobile crossed 300 million downloads within a span of a year. At the company’s Q3 earnings meet, Activision Blizzard president and COO Daniel Alegre said “enabling [Activision’s] franchises on billions of mobile devices is by far [its] biggest opportunity.”

The resources are finite like any other company, and the focus on mobile game development is a clear sign of the things to come. In fact, Activision Blizzard raked up almost 34% of its total $1.95 billion revenue from mobile gaming.

They are developing Diablo and Diablo Immortal for mobile platform, and the former is soon going to enter the external regional testing. The battle royale title, Call of Duty: Warzone is under works and Activision president Rob Kostich hinted at this by saying that Activision seeks, “a big opportunity to further connect the mobile experience to what’s happening on console and PC and [this] includes Warzone.” The endless runner, Crash Bandicoot: on the Run is being developed by King for the 2021 spring time release for the mobile platform.

Other big names in the industry are also following suit – Electronic Arts and Riot Games have made the announcements of bringing the popular titles – Apex Legends and League of Legends to smartphones. Along with this the Riot’s League of Legends: Wild Rift is already in open beta for selected regions. Clearly, mobile gaming is already a money ball for publishers and it isn’t going to fade anytime soon.