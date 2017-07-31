Less than two weeks after hearing the news, the Action Launcher v26 is finally ready for download and installation. Making this one more special are several Android O style features. The launcher app has moved from beta to full release. As soon as you get the update, you will soon see the updated App Shortcut style, full dotification dots support, and notification previews. Also making this important is the integration of Google Now.

If you have tried the last Action Launcher beta version, you’d be happy to know that you can now tell your friends to download the mobile app and start enjoying the new features. This is one of the first app launchers to be updated with Android O elements including extended Unread Count support, new widget picker, and new ‘Icons & App Shortcuts’ settings.

As for the Google Now integration, you need the Action Launcher Google Plugin before you can begin asking Google for information or telling it what to do. Some more bug fixes, app enhancements, and new items have been added to the standard features from App shortcuts to themes, Shitters, Quickbar, Quickedit, Covers, and Smartsize icons.

Download Action Launcher from the Google Play Store

SOURCE: Chris Lacy