Action Launcher is one of the best choices for an alternative launcher on your device if only for the fact that its owner and developer – Chris Lacy – is very much committed to bringing regular updates to the app. This way, he is able to keep Action Launcher on the leading edge of features, and is even able to bring Android Oreo’s newer features to devices with older Android versions. Now he’s back with a new update to Action Launcher, bringing more adaptive goodies to the app.

It seems only a few weeks ago when we were telling you about Action Launcher v33 and its new AdaptiveZoom feature. This meant that if you have Action Launcher as your default launcher, AdaptiveZoom naturally animates the launching of the app toward the center of the screen when you tap it. Now Action Launcher is updated to version 34, and the AdaptiveZoom feature now has an API so that app developers can use the AdaptiveZoom animation seamlessly with their own brand’s launch animation.

The new update also brings Android 8.1’s stock folder animations which is very much in tune with AdaptiveZoom. The update also brings a new drag animation for adaptive icons, animating the foreground (dot notifications) with the way your finger is dragging the icon.

Lastly, Lacy is bringing a new AdaptivePack Fallback, for those obscure apps that really don’t have a stock Adaptive Icon because they might not be designed for Android Oreo just yet. For apps that don’t have an adaptive icon and are not currently supported in AdaptivePack, a new “faux adaptive icon” mode has been added.

SOURCE: Action Launcher