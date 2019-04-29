If you’re a fan of the colorful and customizable Action Launcher or you want to try it out, then the latest update is the right time to jump in. Version 40.0 brings a new very colorful icon to represent its “personality” as well as a new pillar feature that should make it easier for you to search not just through the web but through your entire phone. You will also now get the chance to choose which search engine you want to use within the launcher.

Action Search is the new pillar feature that they’re introducing with this new update. It lets you do a “deep search” not just through the web but across your apps, your contacts, your in-app search history, and also your phone’s and Action Launcher’s settings. This means that if you’re on your home screen but you need to change a user setting, just search for it from within the launcher and you’ll be able to open it and change it as well.

The Action Web Search meanwhile is your own custom built and externally hosted search solution. You’ll be able to get results in four different “categories”: web, news, images, and videos. This is also a supplementary revenue model for Action Launcher itself so if you feel like supporting the developers, then this is one way to go without having to spend anything. Also, your web searches will not be linked to your identity since you’re not required to log in anyway.

Aside from the Action Web Search, you can also now choose your app’s default search engine. For now, your options are Google, Bing, DuckDuckGo, and of course the aforementioned one built by Action Launcher. Previously it was only Google but given how much more conscious people are about their data privacy, at least you have a few more options to choose from.

The update also brings vertical screen padding which is apparently much requested, faster booting time, reduction in app reloads as well as the usual bug fixes and improvements. If you already have Action Launcher, just update it and if you don’t yet, you can download it from the Google Play Store.