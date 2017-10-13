Some people may not care about aesthetics and user interface design but for those who like the rounded screen corners on the new Apple iPhone X and Samsung Galaxy S8, there’s the Roundr app as a quick solution for mobile. You don’t even have to get the latest Android phone just to have the new screen corners as this application is now available on the Google Play Store.

This one isn’t exactly new. It’s been ready for years now but looks like it’s not a familiar choice. Roundr adds a curved design to the corners of your display screen. It’s an old app that changes the look of a phone even before Samsung and Apple thought of the design idea. The result is an AMOLED screen with rounded corners that look light and pleasing.

To achieve the rounded screen corners, you only need this app. You don’t even have to root your device for this to work. The app hasn’t been updated for over two years now but we discovered this with several positive reviews and ratings. Settings of the rounded corners can be adjusted from the corner radius to automatic application to determining what apps will have the rounded corners.

Download Roundr – Round Screen Corners from the Google Play Store

VIA: SlashGear