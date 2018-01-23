Acer did show off a Chromebook 11 with a 10-hour battery at the CES 2018 a couple of weeks ago. We learned more models will be announced in the coming weeks and now we’ve got information about them. The lineup also includes a new Chromebox which is said to be more poweful with its Intel Core chipset. The two new Chromebooks both arrive with 11-inch screens plus standard laptop features and specs that are good enough for basic computing. Of course, they run Chrome OS and we’re assuming they already offer Google Play Store support.

Acer Chromebook 11 C732



The Acer Chromebook 11 C732 features an 11.6-inch screen with 1366 x 768 resolution, 180-degree hinge design, Intel Celeron dual-core or quad-core N3450 chipset, 16GB/32GB/64GB (non-touch) or 32GB/64GB (touch) storage options, 8GB RAM max, MIL-STD 810G standard, and IP41 durability. Its battery can last up to 12 hours on standard laptop use and already supports Android apps. Other specs include two USB 3.1 Type-C Gen 1 ports, two USB 3.0, Bluetooth 4.2, and WiFi 2×2 MIMO 802.11ac. This Chromebook is listed with a $299.99 price tag and will be out by March.



Acer Chromebook Spin 11



The Acer Chromebook Spin 11 is a winner with the 360-degree hinge design. Use it in either laptop or tablet form. You have many processor options: Intel Pentium quad-core N4200, Celeron dual-core N3350, or Celeron quad-core N3450 processor. You can get it in either 8GB or 4GB LPDDR4 and your choice of 64GB or 32GB onboard storage. That may seem not enough but a microSD card is available. Other features include an 11.6-inch display (touch or non-touch), two USB 3.0 ports, and two USB 3.1 Type C ports. If you choose the touch model, you can get the Wacom-powered stylus that already boasts of not needing any battery. Price starts at $349.

Acer Chromebox CXI3



The Chromebox CXI3 is powered by an 8th generation Intel Core chipset. It comes with a microSD card reader, gigabit ethernet, Bluetooth 4.2, and 2.2 MIMO 820.11ac WiFi connectivity options. The new Chromebox features numerous ports including an HDMI output, one USB 3.1 Type-C Gen 1 port, one USB 2.0, and five USB 3.1 ports. It’s a tiny computer that is ideal for basic home use. You can easily hide it anywhere, thanks to the VESA mounting kit. No information on availability and pricing yet but the Chromebox CXI3 will be ready this year.



VIA: SlashGear