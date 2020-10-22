Our last mention of Acer here was back in June when the Chromebook Spin 311 and Chromebook Spin 713 were announced. Acer may no longer be interested in making smartphones but the Taiwanese tech giant has been busy with Chromebooks and Chromeboxes the past few years. It still is one of the top brands in the Chromebook and laptop game. The latest from the company are several devices namely the Acer TravelMate, Chrome Spin 513, and Chromebox CXI4. These products are ready for business with their latest and premium specs.

Starting with the new TravelMate series, three new models are available. All of them are powered by 11th Gen Intel Core processors and offer 4G LTE connectivity. They also passed MIL-STD 810G military durability standards so you know they are ready for rugged use.

The TravelMate series is perfect for work. Any of the models on the list offers great performance. Expect Acer TravelMate Spin P4, the TravelMate P2, and the TravelMate P4 to be available in Canada and the US soon. They all have 14-inch screens. Only the TravelMate P2 has a version with a larger 15.6-inch display.

The laptops run on Intel Core i5 or i7 processor with NVIDIA GeForce MX350 graphics. The TravelMate Spin P4 comes with Intel Iris X graphics and can use Intel Core i3. The battery life of these laptops can go up to 15 hours.

When it comes to audio performance, expect the Acer TrueHarmony technology and two stereo speakers from both TravelMate P4 models. When it comes to pricing, the Acer TravelMate P4 is $900 while the Spin variant is $1,000. They will be available in December. The TravelMate P2 will be ready by March 2021 with an $800 starting price.

For standard and business users, the Acer Chromebook Spin 513 and the Acer Chromebox CXI4 are ideal, respectively. They run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c platform. The 4G LTE cellular data connectivity is important so you can connect anytime, anywhere

The Chromebook Spin 513 and the Acer Enterprise Spin 513 are similar in many ways from the same 13.3-inch IPS touchscreen display, 1920 x 1080 resolution, 8GB RAM (max), 12GB onboard storage, and 14-hour battery life. The regular Acer Chromebook Spin 513 will be sold earlier in February next year with a $400 price tag. The Enterprise version is more expensive at $700 and will be out in March in North America.

The Acer Chromebox CX14 and Acer Enterprise CX14 are basically the same. They have the same specs: 10th Gen Intel Core processors or Intel Celeron processor 5205U, Wi-Fi 6 2×2 MU-MIMO, and Intel UHD graphics among others. The Chromebox CXI4 is more affordable at $260 while the special Enterprise edition is $410.

