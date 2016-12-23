Even though India is considered to be one of the largest markets for smartphone makers, not everyone has been successful in marketing and selling themselves in that region. That is why Taiwanese brand Acer has decided to discontinue their “insignificant” mobile business in the country and instead focus on their laptop and other hardware business, which has met with relatively better success. Apparently, they are not willing to risk investing when there are more and more brands going into the market.

Six years ago, Acer opened its mobile business in India after years of being in the PC industry. When Chinese companies started aggressively going into the region, bringing their entry level and mid-tier devices, they decided to focus on being as aggressive with their smartphones. But it seems like it’s not enough one year later, and so they made the decision to not pursue the market anymore. Harish Kohli, Managing Director for Acer India said that the changing government policies have made it difficult for bigger brands to make an impact so it has been left to the smaller ones to duke it out.

But it’s not just government policies that have led to their failure, at least in the smartphone business. According to analysts, they did not scale the distribution of their smartphones and they were also unable to get the attention of the younger market. Brands like OnePlus, Xiaomi, and even local brand Yu targeted the right segment through online flash sales and other promotions that captured the attention of the young people who had the buying power.

Despite the fact that they are still one of the top computer sellers in India, the failure of their mobile segment will still have a significant effect on their global smartphone numbers. And as more and more players enter the market, it will be an even tougher sell for Acer to gain a foothold if they do not have a major, successful line.

VIA: Mashable