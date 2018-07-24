The Acer Chromebook Tab 10 was the first Chrome OS tablet for education launched back in March. People were impressed with it because it is focused on education. There may be several other similar products for the students and teachers but this one is more of a tablet than it is a Chromebook. It’s a hybrid alright but it’s mainly a tablet that can be used as a Chromebook. It’s not designed first as a Chromebook which can be transformed into a working tablet.

The Acer Chromebook Tab 10 was initially available for students only but now, anyone can buy it. That is, if you live in the United States. You can purchase the tablet-notebook directly from Amazon and Newegg.

Amazon currently lists the Acer Chromebook Tab 10 model D651N-K9WT complete with a 9.7-inch IPS screen, 2048 x 1536 pixel resolution, 4:3 Aspect Ratio, 4GB LPDDR3 RAM, 2GHz Rockchip OP1 RK3399 processor, 32GB onboard storage, 5MP rear camera, and a 2MP selfie camera. The battery can last up to nine hours–just enough for the whole time you are in school or the office.

The educational Chrome OS-powered tablet is also ideal for advanced multimedia works, thanks to the Google Expeditions AR. It comes with a Wacom EMR stylus for easy writing and identification that are complemented by advanced machine learning.

The Acer Chromebook Tab 10 allows multiple user sign-in so students or family members can share one device. Accounts can still be kept safe and secure though as data and information are always saved on Google Drive.

The price remains the same at $329 when it was first released. The EMR Stylus Pen is already included so you don’t have to purchase it separately. However, prices may differ on Amazon from different sellers.

If you may remember, the lucky students who first got to use the Acer Chromebook Tab 10 were those from the De Vargas Elementary School in Cupertino, California. More schools and institutions are now adopting the use of gadgets and technologies in schools. One useful example is when writing equations which can be done on the tablet using the stylus. This makes learning easier for everyone–the students, teachers, and even parents.

Acer made sure the product is not just affordable but also secure, fast, manage, and easy-to-use.

