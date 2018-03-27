More students can get excited about going to school now that institutions are adopting the use of technologies. For some schools in California, they have started to use Google Classroom which can be accessed from their tablets. When writing equations, students may use the stylus on the screen while logged into Chrome. Just recently, the students at De Vargas Elementary School in Cupertino, California began using tablets in school. Most schools and students depend on Chromebooks because they are not only affordable, they are also fast, secure, and easy-to-ease and manage.

Some Chromebooks can be transformed into tablets now. There is a growing demand for such, especially by educators. Chrome OS-powered tablets are easier to use. There are also shareable so file transfer can be done in a breeze when necessary.

Students can also easily use Chromebooks and tablets in making projects. For more advanced multimedia works, they can take advantage of Google Expeditions AR. The stylus helps in creating and designing. You don’t even need to pair or charge them with the Chromebooks. The Wacom EMR stylus can also easily identify student writing, thanks to advanced machine learning.

One of the first models being used by the students and teachers is the Acer Chromebook Tab 10. It is mainly designed as an educational tablet for Chrome OS which is ideal to be used by students. It comes equipped with a 9.7-inch QXGA screen with 2048 x 1536 resolution, 2MP selfie camera, 5MP rear camera, and a 9-hour battery.

The Chromebook offers multiple user sign-in so students can share one device but keep their accounts safe and secure. Information and data are saved on Google Drive.

When it comes to pricing, you will be surprised the Acer Chromebook Tab 10 is only $329. Availability will be next month in the US.

