Acer isn’t exactly famous when it comes to smartphones now but the Taiwanese tech giant is known for its notebooks. Chromebooks are now becoming more popular than ever. Acer competes with several OEMs including Samsung, Asus, and Lenovo among others. This week, Acer has announced two new convertible Chromebooks ideal for students and teachers. The education market is fast-growing especially since lockdowns started all over the world last year. Most people have been forced to stay and work at home so it’s important to have nice equipment.

The latest from Acer are these two: the Acer Chromebook Spin 512 (R853TA) and Acer Chromebook Spin 511 (R753T). Both can be converted to tablets so they are more portable than ever. They run on the latest Pentium Silver or Celeron processor from Intel. They come with durable designs and builds as made possible by an Antimicrobial Corning Gorilla Glass and a tamper-resistant keyboard.

The devices actually have MIL-STD 810H rating so you knew they are tough and ready for rough use. Well, we won’t recommend you toss them around. They’re just able to survive daily wear and tear.

Acer Chromebook 512

The Acer Chromebook 512 comes with a 12-inch HD+ IPS screen with 3:2 aspect ratio. There is more vertical space so you can view more photos, text, or maps usually needed for school. The impact-resistant body is possible with the reinforced design and a shock absorbent bumper.

It can survive drops from as high as 48-inches and up to 60 kgs of downward force. To keep things clean, the Chromebook features a keyboard with antimicrobial agent in the coating. The coating is actually a BPR & EPA-compliant silver-ion.

The keyboard is also spill-resistant, thanks to a special gutter system underneath. When you spill some liquid, the system will route the fluid away from the internal components. You can then drain the liquid up to 11 fluid ounces away from the chassis. The moisture-resistant touchpads also help in keeping the notebook’s quality high.

Acer Chromebook Spin 511

The Acer Chromebook Spin 511 is similar to the Chromebook 512 in many ways. It comes with a smaller 11.6-inch HD IPS display with a 16:9 format. It is also safe to share with the young kids as per the ASTM F963-16 and UL/IED 60950-1 toy safety standards. The battery can last up to 10 hours which is almost a whole day for the students.

It even comes with a 360-degree hinge so you can prop the tablet in different modes. The 8MP 88-degree wide-field-of-view HDR camera is great for video chats and online classes. You can always close the shutter if you want privacy. It can run on max of 8GB RAM ans with 64GB eMMC storage.

Like the other Acer Chromebook model, this one also comes with Intel Wi-Fi 6 802.11ax MU-MIMO, USB 3.2 Type-C ports, two USB 3.2 Type A ports , and Bluetooth 5.1. Acer made it possible for employers and IT administrators to implement easier updates, utilize extensions, and configure apps. Parents can take advantage of Family Link app so you can know the kids’ activities. Other Google or Chrome-related services include Google Drive, Gmail, G-Suite, and multi-user sign-in. More Android and Chrome web apps are also supported now.