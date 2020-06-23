The tech world hasn’t heard anything major from Acer yet the past few months and years. Well, there was that unique-looking Acer C250i projector being available in the US. A couple of years ago, Acer Chromebook Spin 13 and Chromebook 13 were made ready for businesses and schools. Today, Acer presents two new additions to the Chromebook Spin series: the Acer Chromebook Spin 311 and the Acer Chromebook Spin 713. These new Chrome OS-powered hybrid notebooks feature premium design and the latest in technology.

Acer Chromebook Spin 311

Let’s start with the Acer Chromebook Spin 311. This one is the more affordable model. It boasts a decent 11.6-inch screen topped by a Corning Gorilla Glass display. Battery life can last up to 15 hours.

The design is convertible so you can use it as a Chromebook and then convert it into a tablet. It’s ideal for school, business, or even everyday use. It runs on a Mediatek MT8183 chipset. The long battery life is enough for you to use it the whole day on a single charge.

The Acer Chromebook Spin 311 is lightweight at only 1kg. It’s small enough to fit in a backpack. Bring it anywhere with you so you can always be connected and ready to work anytime, anywhere. The screen boasts an Antimicrobial Corning Gorilla Glass HD touch IPS display. Other features include 802.11ac 2×2 MU-MIMO Wi-Fi, wide field-of-view webcam, and Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity.

Acer Chromebook Spin 713



As for the Acer Chromebook Spin 713, this premium Chromebook even comes in an Enterprise version. The special edition is ideal for businesses that have employees sharing devices or are always on-the-go. Such a Chromebook model offers easy management and solutions including cloud-based systems that workers can always access.

The Chromebook Enterprise makes it easy for IT administrators to configure apps, control updates, utilize extensions, management programs, and more. The Acer Chromebook Enterprise Spin 713 is easy to use and manage so more work can be done.

The cloud-based solution is best to use now when more people are allowed to work from home. It’s not only the students that will be staying at home and attending online classes, some parents too have started to work from the comforts of their homes.

This Chromebook was specially co-engineered under Intel’s Project Athena innovation program. It uses the 10th Gen Intel Core processors and offers military-grade durability, as well as, a flexible design. It has a bigger screen at 13.5-inches with a 3:2 ratio, 2K VertiView, and Corning Gorilla Glass.

All three Chromebooks will be sold in North America and the EMEA region. They run Android apps via Google Play so you can use them as an ordinary Android tablet.

The Acer Chromebook Spin 311 (CP311-3H) will be sold for $259.99 this July in North America. It will be ready this month in EMEA with a EUR 299 price tag. The Acer Chromebook Spin 713 (CP713-2W) is priced at $629.99 (EMEA: EUR 699). The Acer Chromebook Enterprise Spin 713 is slightly more expensive at $1,099 (EMEA: EUR 899).