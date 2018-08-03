Acer is one of the more prolific Chromebook device makers in the market today. It may not be popular for its smartphones but Acer is known for those Chrome OS-powered notebooks. New premium Chromebooks have just been introduced by the Taiwanese tech giant in the US. The Acer Chromebook Spin 13 and Acer Chromebook 13 will be released next month with a starting price of $649. After the Chromebook Tab 10 and the Chromebook Spin 15, here are the Acer Chromebook Spin 13 and Chromebook 13.

The two notebooks are more ideal for business consumers that want something durable and stylish. The Chromebook 13 and Chromebook Spin 13 boast Full HD+ 13.5-inch display, 3:2 aspect ratio, unparalleled security, manageability, and tools that allow productivity.

The Acer Chromebook 13 and Acer Chromebook Spin 13 are convertible devices. You can transform each one into a tablet and can even use a Wacom EMR stylus. The Chromebook Spin 13 model (CP713-1WN) features hinges so you can open it into full 360-degrees.

The laptop will have three variants with different processors:

• Acer CP713-1WN-385L. 8th-gen Intel Core i3-8130U processor, 8GB LPDDR3 memory and 64GB eMMC storage for $749.99.

• Acer CP713-1WN-55HT. Intel Core i5-8250U processor, 8GB LPDDR3 RAM, and 64GB eMMC storage for $849.99

• Acer CP713-1WN-59KY. Intel Core i5-8250U processor, 16GB LPDDR3 memory, and 128GB eMMC storage for $949.99.

The Acer Chromebook 13 is a simpler notebook. It’s also out in three models:

• Acer CB713-1W-36XR. Intel Core i3-8130U processor, 8GB LPDDR3 memory, and 32GB eMMC storage for $649.99 USD

• Acer CB713-1W-56VY. 8th Generation Intel Core i5-8250U, 8GB LPDDR3 memory, and 32GB eMMC storage for $749.99

The Acer Chromebook 13 and Chromebook Spin 13 are equipped with the following: 13.5-inch Full HD+ IPS screen, 2256 x 1504 resolution, 3:2 aspect ratio, 16:9 display, premium all aluminum chassis, Corning Gorilla Glass touchpad, up to 128GB of onboard eMMC storage, USB 3.1 Type-C port, Bluetooth 4.2, 2×2 MIMO 802.11ac Wi-Fi, and 10-hour battery.

These Chrome OS-powered laptops support Google Play which means you can run Android apps. App functions may be limited but most apps should work with no problem.

Availability will be September so let’s wait and see.

Acer Chromebook 13

Acer Chromebook Spin 13

SOURCE: Acer