Knowing what the weather is going to be like today and in the next few days is what AccuWeather does best (well, for a lot of users that is). But now they’re bringing their game to another level as they are releasing a virtual reality app for the Samsung Gear VR. This means you’ll be able to experience the weather as if you’re really in a certain place. Well, just digitally and virtually of course.

The app will have several exclusive 360-degree video for severe weather events so even if you’re not actually there, you get to see what it’s really like. It’s not just for entertainment value of course but it can also be educational in case you want to see what it’s like to be in a tornado or extreme snow. The app will still have the usual personalized and localized weather information, current conditions, daily and hourly forecasts, etc.

You can get information for wind speed, dew point, wind direction, precipitation or whatever specific weather-related information you would need to make decisions about travel plans, events, etc. Since this is VR after all, you’ll be able to see weather animations either through WeatherScape, a secret weather feature, or through the daily forecasts.

To enjoy this unique weather app, install the Oculus app on your compatible Galaxy smartphone (Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 edge, Galaxy Note5, Galaxy S6 edge+, Galaxy S6, and Galaxy S6 edge ). Then download the AccuWeather – Weather for Life app, put in your smartphone in the Gear VR headset and you can start seeing the weather from a VR perspective.

SOURCE: AccuWeather