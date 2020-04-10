Now that we’re all stuck inside of our homes, is it still important to know weather forecasts? Well, of course, you would still want to know what the weather will be like the rest of the day especially if you’re going for a grocery run or other essential errands. So apps like Accuweather are still pretty crucial, especially for Android users that are missing Dark Sky (in case you haven’t heard of its “demise”). The beta version of the app now has a redesigned UI including a new logo and a new bottom bar.

If you signed up for the beta version and you receive the latest update, once you open the app, you’ll see the “new” icon. Basically, it’s just an orange sun on white background instead of the previous white sun on the orange background. You’ll then get an explanation of the new things you can expect in the redesigned app. You can skip that and explore for yourself the brand new interface which now has a background with the approximated color of the sky outside, as per Android Police.

You’ll now see the Today, Hourly, Daily, and Radar tabs at the bottom of the screen, probably for better reach if you’re using your phone with one hand. The current temperature is in the middle of the screen, now in the form of a clock so you can see the forecast in the next 60 minutes. There are also colored bars that will show what conditions can be expected. Don’t worry, the legend of the colors are shown below.

Down the screen, you’ll see other details like sunrise, sundown, temperature, wind, humidity, and even information for allergies. Looking up, there’s a hamburger menu on the upper left which will lead you to a premium upgrade if you don’t want ads, settings, and also a What’s New section. The current location is next to the hamburger menu but if you want to check on other locations, just tap on it.

Expect some issues with the beta version though, like jittery animations and transitions. The widgets and persistent temperature notification are also gone but this may be temporary as they are probably redesigning it as well.