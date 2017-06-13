Got a maintenance issue in your home that’s hard to reach? Enjoy easy access to all those inaccessible areas with the WiFi HD Waterproof Endoscopic Camera, offered at 34% off the regular retail price at Android Community Deals. An endoscope is a diagnostic tool that lets you see hard to reach places without causing damage to the surrounding area. With it, you can find problems in your home, car, or just about anywhere else with relative ease, so you can solve issues more quickly. It’s an important piece of technology to have that adds value to any home maintenance toolkit.

The WiFi HD Waterproof Endoscopic Camera features an 8-way adjustable LED Light with a 2MP camera so you’ll be able to see things with ease. The neck has a generous length of 3 meters so it’s suitable for pretty much any residential task you might encounter, and it’s waterproof so you can even use it with plumbing applications.

All you do is pair your WiFi HD Waterproof Endoscopic Camera to any WiFi enabled device, such as a smartphone. When you send the endoscope into your hard to reach areas, the camera will send a live image back to your device, so you can diagnose the problem quickly and conveniently.

Need to see if you have a leaky pipe in your walls, but would rather not tear half your house down to find the problem? Then you need the WiFi HD Waterproof Endoscopic Camera. Need to see into the darkest reaches of your crawl space? Send in your camera to do the dirty work. Need to find a problem in the narrow space within your car’s engine? Your endoscopic camera can do that with ease.

