While you would probably turn to entertainment to de-stress during this pandemic period, it’s still very much important that we have access to news of course. For those who have already cut the cords on their cable, online streaming services are useful to access cable news. ABC News Live has now launched a native app for Android TV and other platforms so people will be able to access live news reports and other crucial information. Eight ABC-owned stations will also be launching native apps for better local news access.

The ABC News Live native app is now available on Android TV and Fire TV so you will be able to access crucial COVID-19 update programs like Pandemic: What You Need to Know anchored by Amy Robach (weekdays, 4 p.m. ET) and ABCNL Prime with Linsey Davis (weeknights, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. ET). Aside from news programs, you can also watch their original documentaries and curated content from other ABC News Brands.

If you prefer more localized news, eight ABC owned television stations will also be launching their native streaming apps for Android TV, Fire TV, Apple TV and Roku platforms in their respective markets. The stations are WABC-TV (New York), KABC-TV (Los Angeles), WLS-TV (Chicago), WPVI-TV (Philadelphia), KGO-TV (San Francisco), KTRK-TV (Houston), WTVD-TV (Raleigh-Durham) and KFSN-TV (Fresno). You’ll get live linear newscasts, breaking news coverage, etc.

Viewers can also catch local content in the ABC News Live app while those not in the local market can add content from one or more of eight stations by going to the app’s settings. ABC News Live will ramp up their live content with up to 18 hours of live, anchored news programs, breaking news, weather reports, top stories, etc.

The redesigned and updated ABC News Live app will also launch soon on other platforms like Apple TV and Roku by mid-April. ABC News Live itself can be found on The Roku Channel, Hulu Live, Xumo, Sling TV, Facebook, Twitter, ABCNews.com, and the ABC News and ABC mobile apps.