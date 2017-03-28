We just spotted two free games on the Google Play Store that you may want to download right now before those premium prices come back. Check out ‘A Dark Room’ and the ‘Motorsport Manager’ and be prepared to spend a few hours or so glued on your screen. The first one is a role-playing game that is text-based and will have you exploring a dark room. Read through the story and imagine you are in the dark. Follow through the text and discover what is really in there or what’s outside.

The Dark Room has been out for years but not many people we know care abut it. The $0.99 game is now offered free for a limited period of time. The official Android release that you’re about to download offers no ads, no micro transactions, and no elevated permissions. You can play it even without internet connection so there’s no data usage to worry about. You’ll be amazed at how the developers made the simple game and you’ll wonder how creative those wordsmiths are.

Motorsport Manager is yet another racing game on mobile. It’s also a simulation game where you are tasked to handle a racing team. As the manager, you ought to hire the best drivers, invest in technology, and develop your cards. You need to work hard with your drivers so they can achieve the ideal qualifyin lap. Inspire the team to do their best and work on an effective pitstop strategy. You goal is to win races, win championships, and see if your strategy really works. Be wary of the possible bumps along the road like safety car periods, crashes, and weather changes.

Download A Dark Room and Motorsport Manager from the Google Play Store