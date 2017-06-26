Cats own the Internet. And even if the hero of this new game isn’t exactly a cat, the panther is a big cat. When drawn in pixel graphics, it comes out as a cute character. ‘Panthera Frontier’ is a new strategy game adventure from Ayopa Games that will require you to explore the space and go on a new adventure with your crew. The universe of this game consists of other aliens you can recruite and weapons to install on your starship.

The Panthera Frontier brings you to a place where you are the commander that will have to engage in a tactical combat. Game is set in a fantasy universe. Adventure is endless so expect to spend hours glued to your mobile screen. It’s one fun game where you can choose and control your crew to train. There are a number of crafts to discover and upgrade as you progress in the game.

Every day, a new mission will be given for you to fulfill. Follow different objectives and prove that you are good in handling weapons especially in those many action-packed battles.

Game is listed at is $9.99 but it’s currently offered for half the price as an introduction promo. You can also avail of other in-app items so you can progress quickly.

Download Panthera Frontier from the Google Play Store