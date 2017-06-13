For those who are still obsessively playing Clash Royale, or those who stopped but are thinking of going back to it, there’s a new update that will probably make you happy. Version 1.9 has tons of new material you can work, or rather play with. This includes new 2×2 modes in case you got bored with the existing ones; new cards with their own Special Challenge; new challenges to, well, challenge you; and several other improvements to make your gameplay more fun and interesting.

They are calling it the Summer of 2×2 as they introduce new modes like the 2×2 Friendly Battle (oxymoron?), 2×2 Draft, and 2×2 Challenge. You will now also be able to collect chests with your friends if you play in a 2×2 Battle. As for new Challenges, you also get them with this update. We don’t know yet what they’re about but the names “Sudden Death”, “Ramp Up”, and “Triple Elixir” seem interesting. You will also now get a golden notification in the Tournaments tab.

You also get four new cards with this update: Mega Knight, Cannon Cart, Flying Machine, and Skeleton Barrel. Just like the other cards introduced in past updates, you will get a Special Challenge for each new card launched. There are also other minor improvements, like you can now invite friends to your friends list and invite friends directly into your clan.

If you don’t like profanity while playing, you can now filter the bad words out. And if someone is already out of line, you can report offensive language or players through Clan Chat. You can update your Clash Royale app from the Google Play page.

SOURCE: Clash Royale