If you’re using Gboard for Android for your smartphone or tablet, we have good news from Google. The latest update for the virtual keyboard isn’t like anything major but it has some new features that can be fun and useful at the same time. This is part of their commitment to “improve typing quality with machine intelligence” and at the same time, make something as functional (read: boring) as a keyboard into a fun thing since you use it almost 80% of the time (stat made up but you know what we mean) when you use your device.

If you like drawing emojis (or if it’s the only thing you can actually draw), you now have an emoji handwriting icon. You draw an emoji on the screen then it will supposedly recognize what emoji you’re looking for, unless your drawing is really bad. If there’s more than one emoji that it recognizes, you will see all the options then choose which one you want. So yeah, as if emojis weren’t that fun already, now you’ll probably like sending them even more.

Gboard also now has phrase suggestions to give suggestions as to what it thinks you will type next. For example if you type “looking forward” then it will suggest “to seeing” or “to it” as those are the most common phrases that comes after it. If you’re using your Gboard to search for things, you now have multiple results available, from Maps, to YouTube, to even calling a restaurant to make a reservation. Just press the arrow-magnifying glass or the G to start your search for whatever it is you’re looking for.

There are now over 200 languages supported by Gboard, but they’re also adding gesture typing and suggestions for Azerbaijani (Iran), Dhivehi, French (Belgium), Hawaiian, Maori and Samoan, plus simple keyboards for Dzongkha, Ewe, Navajo, Tsonga, and K’iche’. Update your Gboard today to enjoy all of these.

