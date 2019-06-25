If you feel like having a snack and a Slurpee in the middle of a concert, it’s now possible to do so with 7-Eleven’s new delivery app called 7NOW. Previously you could already have that delivered to your house or office with the 7-Eleven app but they’re taking it another level higher by letting customers order even when they’re at a location that may not have a traditional address like parks, beaches, sports fields, venues, and other public locations in the US.

They have set up “thousands of locations” called 7NOW Pins in the areas covered with their initial launch. All you have to do is open the 7NOW app and it will auto locate your current location and show the nearest 7NOW Pin on their map. A courier will then pick up your order from the nearest store to you and then deliver it to the pinned location or the specified address. They claim they can do it in 30 minutes or even less in some occasions.

You will be able to order from a “wide variety” of drinks, fresh and hot foods, and snacks. Some location will even let you order beer and wine. And it’s not just food involved. You can even order cosmetics, home goods, and other products available. And if you want to buy what you previously bought, you can just click re-order from your previous order.

And because it’s 7-Eleven, the service is available 24/7 and you don’t even need to have a minimum order so if it’s just one Slurpee you want, you can have it. Your first 3 deliveries will be free within the first 30 days of your first order. Delivery fee after that will probably depend on what you’re ordering.

The 7NOW app and service is available in 27 major metropolitan areas in the US including Austin, Boston, Chicago, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, New York City, Portland, San Diego, San Francisco, Washington, etc.