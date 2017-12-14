If you can get your local grocery to deliver goods for you, why not the nearest convenience store that’s open 24 hours a day and probably has whatever you need at the moment? That is exactly what 7-Eleven wants to do now for you as they continue to grow their digital business with the 7-ElevenNow app. Basically, you can order goods through your phone, have it delivered or pick it up yourself at the nearest store, whichever is really more convenient for you.

Having the option to get what you need or want right now delivered to you is something that a lot of people are looking for and technology has made that possible. Since there is most likely a 7-Eleven near you, this is something that isn’t hard to figure out, at least logistically. They want to redefine “convenience” and also leverage their growing digital expansion, from their previous new products like the 7Rewards app and the 7-Eleven Bot on Messenger, and now to this new app that is favorable to those who don’t want to leave their homes at the moment or those who want to be able to shop in a hurry.

When you open the app, you’ll have to choose whether you want it delivered or you want to pick it up yourself. If it’s the former, the app will find the nearest participating store and once they’ve finished fixing your order, a courier will be contacted and they’ll bring the products to your doorstep. If it’s the latter, they can select their preferred store for pick-up and when they get there, their order will be ready. Payment will, of course, be made through the app.

The 7ElevenNow app and service is now being tested in 10 downtown and uptown stores in the Dallas area. You can get free delivery on your first order. It will roll out to other US locations by 2018.

SOURCE: 7-Eleven