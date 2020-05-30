If there is one thing that has been in the news more than 5G are the conspiracy theories surrounding it. After 5G towers associated with COVID-19 myth had many people setting towers on fire; a USB drive dubbed “5GBioShield”, which boasts of protecting users against the devastating effects of 5G technology, has been busted. According to a recent teardown of the device by security company Pen Test Partners, the 5GBioSheild is nothing more than a USB drive with 128MB of storage to show.

People lured by the claims have been buying the 5GBioSheild USB Stick, which is priced at £283 (about $350) to allegedly safeguard themselves against the ill-effects of 5G cellular network. The device was recommended by a member of Glastonbury Town Council’s 5G Advisory Committee, which had further strengthened people’s trust in the device – that now turns out, is nothing more than a hoax.

The 5GBioShield website claims that the USB Key comprises “holographic nano-layer catalyst technology”, which provides “remediation from all harmful radiation, electro-smog, and biohazard pollution.” It further suggests that the device “can be worn or placed near a smartphone or any other electrical, radiation or EMF emitting device”, and through a process of quantum oscillation, it balances out the harmful radiations and safeguards the user and family members. Head over to the website for more information and its hollow claims.

As miraculous as it may seem on paper, the teardown to 5GBioShield’s guts reveal it is nothing more than a well-orchestrated ploy to dupe people in the name of safety. Safety, which we have come to realize is of primary importance living in the coronavirus era.

In the teardown, Pen Test Partners, in addition to a USB with 128MB of data space, found only a circular sticker and a 25 page PDF with same material on the 5GBioShield‘s website. Surprisingly they found “no electrical or other connections in the USB drive.” London Trading Standards (LTS) in collaboration with City of London Police’s Action Fraud squad is now investigating the 5GBioShield USB stick, which is claimed to be a scam.