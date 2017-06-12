While Google Assistant is pretty useful for the times when you need your hands free but you need something from your phone, one problem that some users see, or rather, hear, is that its volume is still dependent on your device’s media volume. You may not have time to actually fix if it’s too low since you’re most likely driving, or on the opposite end, it might be too loud that you get surprised. An XDA developer has come up with a free app that will attempt to fix that.

So for those times when you can’t manually adjust your media volume to make Google Assistant loud enough or soft enough, there’s a “crude but completely free app” (his words, not ours) that Mishaal Rahman has made. It will not win any design awards but he explains that he made the Google Assistant Volume App with Tasker so there were some limitations when it comes to the design. If it gets the job done, then that shouldn’t really be a factor in this case.

And anyway, you don’t have to spend a lot of time with the app anyways since all you have to do is install the app, enable the Accessibility Service options, toggle the switch in the app, and then it will do the rest. All the devices that have Google Assistant support will be able to use this app. Not all smartphones have it yet, but if you have the Google Pixel, Google Pixel XL, OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T, Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+, then you may want to use this app if you use the AI voice assistant often.

If you want something nicer looking for some reason, you may have to cough up $1.49 to get the Volume Control for Assistant app that Rahman said inspired him to do his app. It does the same thing, only prettier.

SOURCE: XDA Developers