If you wanted to use your Nintendo Switch’s Joy Cons (the detachable Switch controllers, that is) as game controllers for your smartphone, you can easily do that. The Joy Cons pair with any modern smartphone so you can play games with them, but holding both controllers and your phone is a stretch – even for a person with elevated dexterity. You’ll need to prop up your phone with something so that you enjoy the Joy Cons while gaming. Or you could just 3D print this grip case.

Imagine being able to hold your phone and the Joy Cons with a grip case that holds the Joy Cons and your smartphone in a very Nintendo Switch-like format. This means that you can now use the Joy Cons without worrying how to prop up your smartphone. You can use this while playing on your Nintendo Switch as well – like showing a game map or walkthrough on your phone’s screen while playing. You can also use this to access the new Nintendo Switch Online App.

The 3D print available on Thingiverse is made for the iPhone X, iPhone 6, iPhone 6s, iPhone 7, iPhone 7+, Pixel 2 XL, Samsung Galaxy Note 8, and Galaxy S8+. Of course, you can use your 3D printing skills to tweak the design and print this for your current phone model, if it’s not on the list of supported phone sizes.

People who have tried this said that printing will take around 10 hours using a 0.1mm layer height, and you will have to sand the print a bit to be able to get it to usable status. The final version is available via the source link below, and you should be able to tweak it so that it fits your phone.

SOURCE: Thingiverse