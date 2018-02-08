It’s that time of the year when we find out what are the new emojis that we can expect later this year. The Unicode Consortium announced the 157 new emojis that will be part of the Emoji 11.0 update. What’s notable in this list is that it’s the first time that new components are available for the hair color. There are also options for superheroes and villains as well as emojis for popular activities like knitting and skateboarding, and food like bagel, cupcake, and even a leafy green.

If you believe that there has been an emoji conspiracy against redheads, that stops this year as you will now get the option to use red-haired emojis for various skin tones. The curly-haired and bald people of the world also now get emoji representation, again in various shades and tones. If you want to send superhero and villain emojis, you will be able to do it soon, although apparently the difference between the two is a darker mask and messier hair for the latter.

To “celebrate”, Emojipedia has released sample images for all 157 in the new emojis list. This may not be the final look just yet though, as they just tried to capture how the emojis might look like when they finally roll out to the various platforms. You also get random things like microbes, tooth, bone, flat shoe, luggage, red gift envelope, flying disc (or Captain America’s shield???), abacus, petri dish, safety pin, and even a pirate flag.

The emojis are expected to roll out during the second half of the year, as it will take some time for platforms and OEMs to adapt them. But exciting times ahead for the red and curly haired people, as well as those without any hair at all.

VIA: Emojipedia