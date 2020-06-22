If you still have the first generation of the Philips Hue Bridge lights, you probably know by now that they have ended support for it a couple of months ago. While it probably still works on its own through the Philips Hue Bridge version 1 app, the bad news is that you will now also lose voice control over it. Google Assistant will also end support for the legacy Hue Bridge. Well, at least you still have Amazon Alexa if you prefer voice commands to make your smart lights work.

If you’ve been receiving updates for your Hue Bridge then this should not be a shock to you. Google Assistant has been sending reminders to users that support will end by June 22. But if this is news to you, then sorry but you only have less than a day to figure out what you want to do. Of course, you can still use the bridge if it’s fully working but you’ll need to do it without Google Assistant.

The other option would be to upgrade to Hue Bridge v2, if you’re still more used to using voice commands with your light bulbs. Philips also assures users that this second generation is “future-proof” meaning you will not need to upgrade or replace it in the next few years since they are not planning to release version 3 in the future. But of course, if the first-gen is still working and you’re not planning to upgrade, might as well stick with it with just Alexa (for now) and the v1 app.

If you’re planning to upgrade, Review Geek suggests that you might as well get the Philips Hue Starter Kit which is around $70. It’s just $5 more expensive than the Hue Bridge but already comes with a Bridge and two bulbs. Plus of course, you can choose either Alexa or Google Assistant to order your light bulbs around.

Aside from the voice controls, the other main difference between the original and the second generation is the shape. The legacy Hue Bridge has a round shape like a fire alarm while the newer version is square. So choosing whether to upgrade or not can also be a matter of which shape of bridge you prefer.