If you’re the type to constantly forget their passwords or you’re looking for a more secure way to maintain all your accounts in various websites and apps, then you probably are using or would want to use a password manager. One of the more popular ones, for both consumers and security experts is 1Password. But it looks like the company’s new push for consumers to use their cloud-based storage is not going over well with security advocates who were formerly advocating for their service.

One of the reasons why 1Password was recommended by these security experts is the fact that it will keep all your passwords in a local vault on your computer or smartphone. You will only need one secure master password to access it and the app takes care of all your other unique passwords for the various websites and apps. You only had to pay a one-time license fee for this which wasn’t really that cheap if you think about it.

But it looks like the company is pushing for the cloud-based alternative which is more affordable with its monthly subscription. However this means your passwords are stored on the 1Password cloud server, which technically makes it less secure than the local vault. It’s more convenient since you can access it anywhere but it’s also more vulnerable. It’s also how other password manager services do their business.

It doesn’t seem like 1Password will be getting rid of the local vault option, but security experts are saying that the push to the subscription-based service is them “betraying their users”, as stated by Crypto Village. It is a move that will most likely alienate their formerly staunch allies, the security professionals but will probably gain more users for them.

VIA: Motherboard