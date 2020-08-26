We may not be making much instagrammable memories right now since we’re probably stuck in our own homes but that doesn’t mean we don’t have moments from the past years that we’d like to print. Polaroid is releasing the first “instant digital product” under their rebranded look and it’s a portable photo printer called Polaroid Hi-Print. Not only is it pocket-sized and seemingly easy-to-use, but you also don’t need ink to be able to print photos (which apparently are stickers too).

Polaroid had a rebrand a few months ago, March to be exact, and now we’re seeing the first product or the first that is instant and digital at least. It still has the retro feel of the brand but at the same time brings a more modern element to it. Basically, you will be able to print photos onto a credit card-sized dye-sub paper that can also double as a sticker. Your photo will be sized at 2.1-inches by 3.4 inches.

When you but the photo printer, you will already get two cartridges and each one had 20 print each. You can use it while plugged in or if it has enough charge, you can use it as it is. Polaroid says you’ll be able to print full 20 photos completely if you’re using the wireless option. It’s using the dye sublimation process so you don’t need to have print cartridges attached or anything. We’ve seen some portable photo printers use similar technology or process for this convenient way of printing your favorite photos.

In fact, Polaroid previously released their Zip printer back in 2015 and it got good reviews for the kind of photos it printed and ease of use as well. Hopefully, this new one will also be just as good or even better even as it retains most of its functionalities. The Hi-Print printer uses most of the same process and features expect for the sleek and more modern look. You’re still able to use Bluetooth to connect your printer to your smartphone.

The Polaroid Hi-Print will be available at various online retail stores, including Best Buy, UrbanOutfitters, Amazon, and Target, starting September 10. It will cost you $100 and it comes with two cartridges with 20 photo papers each. You can also buy cartridges afterwards for $17 each box.